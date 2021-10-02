Great progress being made on Circle of Friends centre in Tipperary Town

The final touches have been put to the patio in the garden with the spiral steps at the Circle of Friends Cancer Support Centre in Tipperary town.
66 alpine plants are in place and from spring they will spread and blossom
Great excitement now as the erection of the Pavilion commences next week It will be a great addition to the new therapeutic garden with the winter season ahead - gonna be so beneficial for some activities and upcoming projects at the centre.
Members of the Kavanagh and Cunningham families in Hillview, Clonmel with the winners of the Dom Kavanagh Memorial pitch and putt competition, including overall winner Thomas Kiely
Holycross Ballycahill's Philip Fogarty and Jimmy Ryan try to slow the advance of Clonoulty Rossmore's Michael Ryan. Picture: Eamonn McGee
Moycarkey Borris have conceded the final group three county senior football championship game to Commercials
