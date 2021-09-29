Gardaí seize illegal fireworks in Clonmel

The fireworks seized by gardaí during a search in Clonmel
Gardaí seized an estimated €1,000 worth of illegal fireworks during a search in Clonmel this week.
The fireworks were found by gardaí conducting a search under warrant in the Old Bridge area of the town.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson reminded the public that fireworks are illegal and dangerous.
"Gardaí are continuing to target the sale and supply of fireworks and to address anti-social behaviour in our communities as part of #OperationTombola," the spokesperson added.
