Tipperary community groups have a week left to apply for Social Enterprise grants

Tipperary community groups and charities have just another week to apply for funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme.
The deadline for applications for this scheme is 12 noon on Wednesday, October 6.
The grants are for community groups or charities that operate as a business.
Tipperary has been allocated €36,696.52 under this scheme It is expected the grants allocated will be in the range of €2,500 to €5,000.
More information on the scheme and how to apply is available on Tipperary County Council's website.
