Guided tours of Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle have resumed

Ormond Castle
Guided tours of Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir have resumed for tourists from today, Wednesday, September 29.
In line with government guidelines guided tours are permitted indoors in pods of 6 people.
Tours are available at 10.30am, 11.30am 12.30pm 13.30pm, 14.30pm, 15.30pm, 16.30pm and 17.15pm. Each tour lasts approximately 40 minutes.
As spaces are limited, visitors are strongly advised to pre-book their visits by calling (051) 640787. Please note bookings will not be taken more than 24 hours in advance.
Pramukh Goginei at the site of the proposed housing and nursing home development on the Dundrum Road, Tipperary
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.