29/09/2021

Guided tours of Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle have resumed

Ormond Castle

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Guided tours of Ormond Castle in Carrick-on-Suir have resumed for tourists from today, Wednesday, September 29. 
In line with government guidelines guided tours are permitted indoors in pods of 6 people.
Tours are available at 10.30am, 11.30am 12.30pm 13.30pm, 14.30pm, 15.30pm, 16.30pm and 17.15pm. Each tour lasts approximately 40 minutes.
As spaces are limited, visitors are strongly advised to pre-book their visits by calling (051) 640787. Please note bookings will not be taken more than 24 hours in advance.

