Laurann O'Reilly: Fermented foods and just how do they promote our health

Whilst there are constantly new food production techniques becoming available, food fermentation has been around for thousands of years.

How is it then that we know so little about it and what are the amazing benefits that fermented foods hold for our bodies?

Here, nutritionist Laurann O’Reilly and owner of Nutrition by Laurann, guides us through what food fermentation is and how we can use these foods benefit our health:

What Is Fermentation? Food fermentation is a food processing technology that utilises the growth and metabolic activity of microorganisms for the transformation of food materials. Now, whilst this sounds quite technical, we use it very commonly for the production of alcohol, cheese and yogurts.

However, we’ve seen a huge increase in popularity of other fermented food products (many which wouldn’t be native to Ireland), due to their effects in promoting our gut health.

Back to Gut Basics: We may not realise it, but our gut is highly complex.

Not only is it a crucial part of our digestive processes it also plays an important role, in fact, the gut has often been nicknamed ‘the second brain’. Really, if you take care of your gut, it in turn will take care of you.

The Gut Bacteria or ‘Microbiome’ – The human body’s largest population of microorganisms resides in the intestine and is collectively called the ‘gut microbiota’.

They are responsible for the digestion of food, appetite regulation (feedback and satiety/fullness), regulating the immune system & inflammation, vitamin production (such as Vitamin K and the B Vitamins) and metabolism of other compounds (such as bile).

- Gut Bacteria Imbalance: There are many reasons that our gut flora or bacteria may become imbalanced such as digestive issues, obesity, diabetes, allergies, some cancers, neurodegenerative diseases and antibiotics.

Note: If you have been advised to take antibiotics, always finish the course unless told otherwise by your doctor, as it’s possible to re-colonise your gut bacteria again afterwards.

Where Do Fermented Foods Come Into It?



- Probiotics: Probiotics are live microorganisms that provide health benefits when consumed, by improving or restoring the gut flora. Fermented foods are rich in probiotics as the ‘good bacteria’ grow during the fermentation process.

- Prebiotics: These are the foods that the gut bacteria require to maintain a healthy balance. They include foods high in fibre such as wholegrain foods, wheat bran, apples, bananas, leeks, asparagus, onions, garlic, raw cocoa, barley, flaxseed, chicory, berries and seaweed.

Some Fermented Products Include:

Probiotic Yogurts: One of the most common of our fermented foods here in Ireland. Probiotic yogurts are not only a great source of that important gut bacteria but rich in calcium too.

1. Sauerkraut: Made from just cabbage and salt, this fermented food is a great source of probiotics and fibre. You can make your own or buy sauerkraut at the store. Tip: Sauerkraut found in the refrigerated section of shops will have more probiotics than shelf-stable canned or jarred varieties.

2. Kimchi: This spicy Korean side dish made from fermented cabbage and other vegetables. We also know the probiotics found in kimchi are good for our gut health. Look for it in the refrigerated section near other Asian ingredients or pickles and sauerkraut. Tip: Eat it on its own or as a wrap or sandwich dressing.

3. Kefir: Tasting almost like a drinkable yogurt, kefir is full of calcium and probiotics. Just like yogurt, probiotics in kefir help break down lactose, so it may be easier to digest for people with lactose intolerance. Tip: Now readily available in most supermarkets and health stores, kefir is delicious in smoothies or by itself.

4. Kombucha: Kombucha is mildly fizzy fermented tea that's rich in healthy yeast and gut bacteria. It’s commonly flavoured with delicious herbs or fruit.

Note: A small amount of alcohol is sometimes produced during fermentation (this can vary between brands) which may result in a sour taste, so it may be worth doing a taste test to see which one you prefer best. Tip: You can commonly find kombucha in most supermarkets, health stores and farmers’ markets.

5. Miso: A fermented paste made from barley, rice or soya beans, miso adds a sweet and salty flavour to dishes (it’s quite strong so you just need a little). Miso is typically found in soups, but also makes salad dressings and marinades even more delicious and gut healthy.

6. Tempeh: Made from naturally fermented soybeans. It's similar to tofu in that it's a plant-based protein made from soy, but unlike tofu, tempeh is fermented. It also has a firmer texture and a slightly nutty flavour.

7. Kvass: Is a traditional fermented Slavic and Baltic beverage and is traditionally made from rye bread with fruit honey, and herbs added as flavourings. However, it is possible to make it without the rye. Check out my ‘Beetroot Kvass Recipe’ below.

Additional Benefits of Fermented Foods

– Increasing Food Shelf Life: The benefits of don’t just lie in the gut, as fermentation can also help to preserve food as “culturing food with particular strains of bacteria, yeast or mould can inhibit the growth of undesirable bacteria, yeasts and mould” (Source: Fermentation For Foodies)

- Flavour Enhancement: Fermentation can also help to make our foods taste better too as “during fermentation, tiny microorganisms metabolise food to bring about chemical changes that create and release flavours”.

What’s really interesting is how by “breaking down larger, less flavourful compounds into a variety of smaller molecules, microbes amplify existing flavours, expand the depth of flavour and can create new ones too”.

(Source: eatcultured.com)

Beetroot Kvass Recipe

If you’d like to try and make your own fermented drink recipe at home this one is so quick, easy and delicious!

Ingredients

2 Large Fresh Beetroots (These can be purchased at Martin’s Fruit & Vegetable shop Clonmel)

1-2 Teaspoons of Sea Salt

4 cups of Distilled water

1 Litre Mason Jar

Method

1)Trim beetroot ends (there’s no need to peel imply wash and then dice)

2) Place the beetroot, salt, and water in a clean mason jar

3) Put on the lid place on a plate

4) Leave to ferment for 3-7 days (do a taste test on day 3 and each day thereafter to see if it’s to your liking and scoop off any mould that forms)

5) Strain out beetroot using a non-metallic sieve

Note 1: You can drink the liquid (kvass) right away or refrigerate it first and consume it after a few days (some say the taste mellows out).

Note 2: Do open the jar every day to prevent gas build-up, which can warp the lid.

For further information contact Laurann at info@nutritionbylaurann.ie or see nutritionbylaurann.ie

Laurann O’Reilly is a qualified and experienced nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin.