03/10/2021

Concern expressed over speeding traffic near school in south Tipperary

Traffic calming measures were needed 'as a matter of urgency'

Traffic calming measures have been requested by Cllr John Fitzgerald for the road near Clerihan National School

Eamonn Wynne

ewynne@nationalist.ie

Children being dropped off or walking to school are in danger from speeding traffic on the busy road near Clerihan National School, a meeting of Clonmel Borough District has been told.
Cllr John Fitzgerald said he dropped his own child at the school every morning and traffic calming measures were needed as a matter of urgency.
A lot of agricultural machinery travelled on that road, and children crossed the road to the school from the Fernville and Ashlawn estates.
There was also an issue with cars turning in Ballyclerihan Crescent that needed to be sorted, Cllr Fitzgerald added.
District Mayor Michael Murphy said the speed of traffic travelling from the Barne side was also a concern.
The result of a survey that showed that a number of cars were clocking double the speed limit was “shocking”.
Cllr Pat English agreed that traffic travelled at speed along that stretch of road, near the large school with a lot of children.
Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that parents were also concerned about the situation at the junction when you drove from the school towards the village.
She knew that flashing lights had been installed but wondered if further interventions were needed.
District Engineer Eoin Powell said he could meet Cllr Fitzgerald near the school to discuss the situation.
The best times would be “a dirty wet Friday” and in the afternoon.

Proud Clonmel man honoured for central role he played in the rescue of Don Tidey from IRA gang

The late Detective Superintendent Bill Somers awarded a Scott Medal for bravery

