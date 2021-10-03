Laneway in Upper Irishtown Clonmel is 'a public road' says county council engineer

The residents of Upper Irishtown in Clonmel have requested security gates to combat anti-social behaviour, drug taking and drug dealing in the area
The laneway at the rear of Sergeant’s Lane in Upper Irishtown, Clonmel is a public road and the council hasn’t been provided with any proof that it is otherwise, District Engineer Eoin Powell stated at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Local residents have been campaigning for the installation of security gates to combat what they say are problems with drug dealing, drug taking and anti-social behaviour that have been going on for years in that area.
The residents claim that the laneway isn’t a public road.
Mr Powell said no decision about security gates would be made until the issue of the proposed extension of the Blueway riverside walkway in the area was addressed.
Residents are also opposed to plans to turn the lane into a public walkway, claiming that it was never a right of way.
Cllr Pat English read a report to the Borough District meeting from an edition of The Nationalist from several years ago, in which former Town Engineer Jim Keating stated that the access road at the back of the houses was for the private use of the residents only.
Cllr Richie Molloy supported Cllr English in his request for the installation of security gates.
A lot of elderly people lived there and there was genuine concern about what was going on in the area, said Cllr Molloy.
