Business Watch crime prevention scheme will be launched in Cahir and Cashel this week

Business Watch (BW), a crime prevention programme in Cashel and Cahir towns will be launched in both towns this week.

The programme has been established by business owners in Cashel and Cahir in partnership with Cahir Garda Station's Community Policing Unit.

It will be launched in Cashel at 11am tomorrow (Tuesday, October 5) on the Plaza outside Cashel Tourist Office. The Cahir launch will be at Cahir House Hotel on Thursday, October 7 at 11am. Tea and coffee will be served and all business people in Cashel and Cahir are invited to attend the launch events

Business Watch follows the same principles of Neighbour Watch where Gardaí and the business community come together to prevent and reduce crime.

Business owners and their staff can play a vital role in preventing crime and significant losses to their business by coming together and working cohesively when their attention is drawn to someone who may be engaged in the act of theft or criminal damage and other related crimes.

Most crimes are crimes of opportunity. Business Watch aims to reduce “opportunity” significantly. Participants in Business Watch work together by being on the lookout for crime or any suspicious situation that would indicate a crime is being or about to be committed in their watch area.

This activity is then reported immediately to gardaí and other BW participants.

BW participants will work with gardaí to ensure their business is as secure as possible. Tipperary Garda Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Tom O’Dwyer is available to carry out assessments with business owners across Cahir District.