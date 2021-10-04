Search

Two men arrested over seizure of €1,600 worth of cocaine in Tipperary Town

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Two men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of an estimated €1,600 worth of cocaine by gardaí in Tipperary Town last Friday.

The drugs along with some equipment associated with drug dealing was found by gardaí during searches or two premises in the town. They were assisted by the Garda Dog Unit in conducting the searches which took place around 4.30pm on October 1.

A Tipperary Garda Station spokesman said two men, one aged in his 20s and the other aged in his 30s, were arrested in relation to the drug seizure and detained at Tipperary Garda Station for questioning. They were subsequently released without charge and a file on the case is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

