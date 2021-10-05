County Tipperary man in "critical condition" in hospital following M8 accident

The man, aged in his 30s, who was seriously injured in an accident on the M8 motorway in the Kilbehenny area on Monday afternoon, is from county Tipperary.

The pedestrian, who had been working on the motorway, was involved in a collision with a car on the M8 at Brackbawn, Kilbehenny, county Limerick at 3.10pm on October 4.

He was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is currently described as critical. The driver of the vehicle wasn’t injured.

An examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators following the accident but the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward to them. In particular, any road users who were travelling in this area and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station at (025) 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.