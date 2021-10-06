Fighting Frailty with every bite in south Tipperary

South Tipperary Enablement Programme for the Older Person (STEP) and the Older Person Nutrition Interest Group (OPNIG) of the Irish Nutrition and Dietetic Institution (INDI), are calling for all carers and older people to be aware of the vital role of good nutrition in the older adults.

This follows International Day of Older Persons, which took place on Friday, October 1.

Malnutrition increases the risk of falls, infections and hospital stays in older adults, and this over 65 age group is the fastest growing cohort in Ireland, having increased by 17.9% since 2016. This figure is expected to further increase to 1.6 million older citizens by 2051 (FSAI, 2021).

Lorna King is the South Tipperary Enablement Programme Clinical Specialist Dietitian for the Older Person, and she believes that there are key benefits to incorporating nutrient-rich foods in the older persons diet. The STEP team has observed among older persons that nutrition, when combined with regular physical activity, is vital in successful ageing, both for physical and mental health.

Dr Isweri Pillay, Consultant Geriatrician at Tipperary University Hospital and a member of the STEP Team said: “What matters to most older people that we care for in hospital is maintaining their independence, their families and living in their own home. People worry about losing independence and becoming dependent on their families as caregivers or having to leave their home.

"Between 25-30% of older people that we care for in hospital are at risk of malnutrition before coming to hospital. This risk of malnutrition is linked to frailty and poorer health outcomes and loss of independence. A nutritionally-balanced diet is an essential component of self-care at every stage of life but can be life-changing in later years."