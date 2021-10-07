Film about an immigrant teenager living in direct provision is shot in Carrick-on-Suir

Carrick-on-Suir became a movie set for a period of three days for the shooting of a new short film about a teenage direct provision centre resident’s experience of an Irish town.

A 20-strong film crew and cast of six actors were in town over the weekend of September 25 and 27 to shoot scenes for Water Under the Bridge, written and directed by Rehan Ali, who earlier this year won the Virgin Media Discovers Short Film Competition.

The competition prize was €30,000 to turn his script into a 15-minute film, which will be screened at the Dublin International Film Festival and on Virgin Media television.

Rehan, who spent 10 years living in Carrick-on-Suir’s Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre, said he wanted to shoot the film in Carrick-on-Suir as this was where he developed his love of film making.

The UCC neuroscience graduate, who was born in Pakistan, said he was so excited to be able to come back to Carrick-on-Suir to shoot the film.

“The story of this film has been one that was birthed years ago while I still resided in this town, so to be able to come back home to shoot it is really a dream come true.

“I can't thank the people of Carrick-on-Suir enough for all the love and support that they have shown me throughout the years.”

Peter Obidiran, who grew up in Carrick-on-Suir and like Rehan has personal experience of direct provision, plays the lead role of Bilal in Water Under the Bridge.

He is new to acting and has been getting acting lessons from Maria Clancy of Brewery Lane Theatre. Rehan was blown away by Peter’s audition and felt he “completely embodied” the character of Bilal.

He thanked Maria for all the help she has given him and Peter. He also thanked and paid tribute to Linda Fahy and Pete Smith of the Tudor Artisan Hub, creative writing teacher Margaret O'Brien of Writing Changes Lives and Ross Clery for all their help and support.

Water Under the Bridge is due to be completed by the end of this month.