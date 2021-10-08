Traffic management measures on Glen of Aherlow road to be lifted this evening

Temporary traffic management measures on a road in the Glen of Aherlow will be lifted this evening.
The measures were put in place on the L-83274-0 at Clonbeg at 7am on Wednesday and will end at 6pm this evening (Friday), October 8. Access for local traffic only is allowed at the moment.
Tipperary County Council put the measures in place to facilitate road surfacing and drainage works.
