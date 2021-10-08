Rural Tipperary primary school to celebrate 50th anniversary with book

Scoil San Isadóir Primary School, Boherlahan, celebrating yet another Green Flag award.
Scoil San Isadóir
This year is the 50th anniversary of the school. We plan to launch a book in November/early December tracing those years in photographs, written submissions and historical information. Some past pupils and staff have already sent in memories of their time in the school.
If you have any photos or would like to include a few memories we would be delighted to hear from you.
Written pieces may be sent by post or emailed to the school at boherlahanns@gmail.com
