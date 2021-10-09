Search

Television show features Tipperary woman Roz Purcell talking about pitfalls of social media

Breakdown: Ireland's Mental Health Battle airs on Virgin Media One on Sunday night

Roz Purcell appears on Breakdown: Ireland's Mental Health Battle on Virgin Media One tomorrow night, Sunday

Tipperary woman Roz Purcell discusses the pitfalls of social media on Breakdown: Ireland's Mental Health Battle, which will be shown tomorrow night, Sunday, at 9pm on Virgin Media One.

In the show Munster rugby legend, Alan Quinlan from Tipperary, opens up on the mental health battle that almost cost him his life.

He explores the struggles and the remedies in Ireland’s fight with mental health, the challenges that have faced some of the country’s leading sportspeople, and the trauma experienced in Irish families.

Galway hurling star Conor Whelan discusses the tragic loss of his cousin Niall Donohue, which rocked the county and GAA community.

Former Ireland and Premier League striker Kevin Doyle speaks about the realities of professional sport and moving to England, while Leinster’s World Cup final head coach Stuart Lancaster talks about seeking help in the right places.

Also tonight, Virgin Media television presenter Elaine Crowley will host Just Ask: A Mental Health Special at 8.15pm. 

After a week of putting mental health front and centre with testimonials and expert guests, Elaine will be joined by a host of familiar faces as they chat through their experiences, trade stories and share hope for improved mental health in Ireland.

