Hurrah the shop and tea rooms re-open and birthdays galore in rural Tipperary

The shop and tea rooms in Annacarty are open for business again. Tell all your friends. Well worth a visit if you’re in the area.
Paddy is 80
Congratulations were the order of the day on Saturday October 2 for Paddy Hayes, Clonganhue who with brother Jerry and his wife Biddy, nephews, nieces, grandniece, grandnephew and nieces, neighbours were invited to celebrate his 80th at his nephew Dermot’s home.
Many more years of happiness, Paddy.
Pat is 50
Birthday wishes to Pat Barry, Ballyhane, son of Willie and Una on reaching the middle age of 50. Pat may you live with your wife Mary and your family for many more years.
Happy birthday
Family and friends enjoyed Ann Ryan Bawn’s birthday party on Sunday and Monday last at home. Best wishes Ann.
