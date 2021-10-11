Search

11/10/2021

Man arrested in relation to seizure of €16,000 worth of drugs in Cashel and Dualla

Man arrested in relation to seizure of €16,000 worth of drugs in Cashel and Dualla

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

Gardaí seized approximately €16,000 worth of illegal drugs near Cashel and in Dualla last weekend.

Cannabis valued at €5,000 was found by gardaí who stopped and searched a van outside Cashel town last Friday, October 8.

A follow up search was conducted at a house in Dualla and a further €11,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and Alprozolam was found. Gardaí are seized €4,000 cash.

One man was arrested and interviewed at Cahir Garda Station and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs were seized as part of a joint operation between Cashel and Thurles Garda Drugs Unit into the sale and supply of drugs in their areas.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media