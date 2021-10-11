Man arrested in relation to seizure of €16,000 worth of drugs in Cashel and Dualla

Gardaí seized approximately €16,000 worth of illegal drugs near Cashel and in Dualla last weekend.
Cannabis valued at €5,000 was found by gardaí who stopped and searched a van outside Cashel town last Friday, October 8.
A follow up search was conducted at a house in Dualla and a further €11,000 worth of cannabis, cocaine and Alprozolam was found. Gardaí are seized €4,000 cash.
One man was arrested and interviewed at Cahir Garda Station and a file is now being prepared for submission to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
The drugs were seized as part of a joint operation between Cashel and Thurles Garda Drugs Unit into the sale and supply of drugs in their areas.
