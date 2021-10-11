Gardaí investigate burglary of home of elderly resident in Fethard

Gardaí are investigating a burglary at the home of an elderly resident in Fethard last Saturday night.
The burglary of the house in the Fr Tirry Park area of the town occurred sometime between 9pm and 9:45pm on October 9.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or vehicle on Saturday night or has CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
