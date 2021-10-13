Stunning four-bed house with 'pea gravel driveway' in Tipperary on sale for €390,000

Killaghy Street, Mullinahone, Co. Tipperary
Brophy Cusack Real Estate Team are delighted to bring this stunning detached property to the market.
The ground floor consists of a porch followed by an entrance hall which leads on to the kitchen, dining room, sitting room, sunroom, utility & hot press.
Rising to the first floor we have three well proportioned bedrooms, one of which is en suite & the main bathroom.
The second floor is made up of a large loft bedroom with built in storage cupboards.
Externally the property sits on circa 3/4 of an acre of mature gardens with a meandering pea gravel driveway, 6 ft stone boundary walls & a rear patio area.
The property also benefits from a host of extras including reclaimed natural slate, limestone cills, teak double glazed windows with K glass, solid timber staircase, dual fuel central hearing, American southern yellow pine internal doors & decorative timber paneling throughout.
