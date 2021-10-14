Search

14/10/2021

Tipperary artist based in Cork opens her exhibition at 'Cahir Arts'

Tipperary artist based in Cork opens her exhibition at 'Cahir Arts'

Artist Siobhan Leonard & Cahir Arts proprietor Siobhan Caplice at ‘Evergreen’ Exhibition Opening last week

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

A new exhibition titled ‘Evergreen’ opened last week at ‘Cahir Arts’ featuring the work of Siobhán Leonard. This is the second exhibition to feature in the Gallery & Design space based on Castle Street developed by Cahir native Siobhan Caplice. In this exhibition artist Siobhan Leonard of Cloughjordan and Cobh presents her work to run until November 14.
‘Evergreen’ is a body of work completed over a three-year period. Its primary focus and subject matter are the hedgerows and forests mainly around Tipperary. Lockdown influenced Siobhan’s more recent work and a move to Cobh brought a shift in her work when walks on roadsides moved to Fota House Gardens.
Her work reflects her ability to recognise the exotic in the roadside hedgerows. She captures the myriad of colours and textures of the fern, the cow parsley, and other varieties inviting them to dance together through a series of lyrical motifs.
In this Exhibition Siobhan has managed to capture the essence of the countryside and the stunning colours and subjects that we all enjoy so much while out walking and it is free for all to visit and enjoy, so please do!
Cahir Arts is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday from 12noon to 5pm and closed on Mondays.

Tipperary Arts lovers - Open night at Cahir Arts this Friday night

CAHIR

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media