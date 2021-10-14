Tipperary artist based in Cork opens her exhibition at 'Cahir Arts'

Artist Siobhan Leonard & Cahir Arts proprietor Siobhan Caplice at ‘Evergreen’ Exhibition Opening last week
A new exhibition titled ‘Evergreen’ opened last week at ‘Cahir Arts’ featuring the work of Siobhán Leonard. This is the second exhibition to feature in the Gallery & Design space based on Castle Street developed by Cahir native Siobhan Caplice. In this exhibition artist Siobhan Leonard of Cloughjordan and Cobh presents her work to run until November 14.
‘Evergreen’ is a body of work completed over a three-year period. Its primary focus and subject matter are the hedgerows and forests mainly around Tipperary. Lockdown influenced Siobhan’s more recent work and a move to Cobh brought a shift in her work when walks on roadsides moved to Fota House Gardens.
Her work reflects her ability to recognise the exotic in the roadside hedgerows. She captures the myriad of colours and textures of the fern, the cow parsley, and other varieties inviting them to dance together through a series of lyrical motifs.
In this Exhibition Siobhan has managed to capture the essence of the countryside and the stunning colours and subjects that we all enjoy so much while out walking and it is free for all to visit and enjoy, so please do!
Cahir Arts is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.30am to 5.30pm, Sunday from 12noon to 5pm and closed on Mondays.
