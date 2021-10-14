In Tipperary Today - Learn about the meaning of life - Free 7-week course beginning

Christianity Explored is an informal and relaxed seven week course.
Christianity Explored
CE is an informal and relaxed seven week course. It is for anyone who wants to think about the meaning of life. It is run by ordinary Christian people local to you and completely free. You don't need to know anything about the bible. You can ask any question you like or just sit and listen.
VENUE: Cahir Christian Centre. Abbey St, Cahir.
START DATE: Tuesday October 19 starting at 7.30pm to 9pm.
You are warmly invited.
For further information contact William on 086 3729144.
