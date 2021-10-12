Tipperary History: Local history talk invitation to all in Knockavilla Hall on Friday

The wanted poster for Dan Breen. There will be an interesting talk on a wide range of Tipperary history at Knockavilla Hall this Friday night.
LOCAL HISTORY NIGHT
All preparations are nearly complete now for our history talk taking place this Friday night, October 15 in Knockavilla Hall starting at 8.30pm. Stories of events in the area and local people’s involvement during the war of independence will be recounted, and we look forward to contributions from the audience also.
Admission is free, but we need you to pre book your seat by contacting Kieran Slattery, 0877934071, or Margaret Hayes 0872775971. We are very near full capacity already.
Keenan Kerton (Clonmel Town) under pressure from Brian Morrissey (Rosegreen Rangers) in Sunday’s Division Two League game at Nijinsky Park, Rosegreen. Picture: Michael Boland
Dr Denis O'Keeffe: 'There is increasing evidence that your protection wanes after two shots of vaccine against the Covid-19 virus over time'
The Community Foundation for Ireland is teaming up with the National Parks and Wildlife Service to offer grants that range from €5,000-€10,000
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.