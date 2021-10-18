Tipp gardaí arrest driver and seize vehicle after 'attention drawn' to car while on patrol

File photo
Cahir gardaí over the weekend were carrying out patrols in the town when their attention was drawn to an Opel Astra which flagged for no insurance or tax.
On stopping the vehicle and using the Mobility App gardaí discovered the driver was disqualified from driving.
The driver has been arrested and charged to court and the vehicle seized.
MIC Green Campus Thurles members Beibhinn Byrne, Dr Nigel Quirke-Bolt, Nathan Kelly pictured at MIC Thurles
Transition Year students Samantha Maloney, Lauren Grimes and Kiera Edwards helped plant about 400 flowers as part of Climate Action week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.