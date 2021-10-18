Search

18/10/2021

Three walkers rescued from Galtee Mountains over the weekend

South Eastern Mountain rescue team called out twice to assist walkers on Galtee Mountains yesterday

The Galtee Mountains

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

An injured hiker was rescued from the Galtee Mountains by members of the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team yesterday (Sunday).

The man, aged in his 20s, suffered a lower leg injury at a col between Galtee Mór and Galtee Beag. He was with a number of other walkers when the incident happened. 

SEMRA were called out to the incident at 12:59pm and team members arrived at the busy Black Road Car Park by 13:25pm and a hill party hiked up to where the walker was SEMRAs first hill party started making their way up the Black Road at 13:35 and were with the walker was located. SEMRA spokesman Chris Pires said the casualty was treated at the scene, covered with a casualty wrap and carried by stretcher over rough ground and sled over soft ground for just under a 1km to the waiting SEMRA team Land Rover and transported down off the hill via the Black Road.

He was then transferred to an ambulance and taken to Limerick University Hospital. 

An Garda Síochána provided much needed assistance to keep the busy car park and approach road clear for the emergency vehicles.

It was the second rescue the South Eastern Mountain Rescue team carried out on the Galtees over the weekend. On Friday evening, the team rescued two walkers, a man and woman, who got lost on the Galtees when fog descended over the mountains and they became disorientated.

SEMRA were called out to rescue the hikers at 7.27pm and located them at 8.40pm. 

“As communication with the walkers was poor, our members narrowed down their location based on a description of surroundings provided by one of the walkers,” said the SEMRA spokesperson.

“Using local knowledge and experience the team was able to locate the walkers and with the assistance of An Garda Síochána escorted the relieved walkers down off of the hill.”

