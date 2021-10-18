Public lighting project underway on important road in this busy Tipperary town

Cashel-based Cllr Declan Burgess welcomes the commencement of work on the Old Road in Cashel.

Cllr Burgess originally raised this issue back in November 2019 and tabled a motion at a Municipal District meeting.

"Following on from my representations, I am delighted that Tipperary County Council has secured the necessary finance from the Government's Active Travel Scheme to install public lighting infrastructure on the Old Road"

"The Old Road is a frequently used and a very popular walking route used by locals on a regular basis and with the darker evenings these lights are vital".

"This project has been a priority of mine since my election to the council and I'm glad that this important infrastructural project has started and will be delivered very soon. I'd like to thank residents and locals for their understanding and patience as I engaged with council officials and sought proactive solutions with this issue".

"I would also like to thank the Municipal District Engineers and outdoor staff for their work on this project."