Search

18/10/2021

Public lighting project underway on important road in this busy Tipperary town

Good news

Public lighting upgrade for Ballingarry

File photo

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Cashel-based Cllr Declan Burgess welcomes the commencement of work on the Old Road in Cashel.

Cllr Burgess originally raised this issue back in November 2019 and tabled a motion at a Municipal District meeting.

"Following on from my representations, I am delighted that Tipperary County Council has secured the necessary finance from the Government's Active Travel Scheme to install public lighting infrastructure on the Old Road"

"The Old Road is a frequently used and a very popular walking route used by locals on a regular basis and with the darker evenings these lights are vital".

"This project has been a priority of mine since my election to the council and I'm glad that this important infrastructural project has started and will be delivered very soon. I'd like to thank residents and locals for their understanding and patience as I engaged with council officials and sought proactive solutions with this issue".

"I would also like to thank the Municipal District Engineers and outdoor staff for their work on this project."

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media