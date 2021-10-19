Bus Éireann launches Travel Around Tipperary brochure

Bus Éireann is launching a new Travel Around Tipperary brochure informing the public of Bus Éireann services connecting Tipperary’s towns and villages and which connect Tipperary to the cities of Cork, Dublin, Limerick and Waterford.

They are also highlighting that Tipperary passengers can get 30% discounts on single fares with a TFI Leap Card.

"Bus Éireann is proud to serve communities across Tipperary where we facilitate journeys every day for passengers travelling for work, education or leisure,’’ said Aled Williams, Bus Éireann Senior Operations Manager in the Southern region.

"Today we are launching our Travel Around Tipperary brochure which lists all of the 10 routes that we operate in the county. Travelling by bus is an inherently a more sustainable mode of travel than private cars, because it emits up to one-fifth the amount of carbon dioxide per passenger kilometre.’’

"Strong bus services are vital for a county as large as Tipperary in keeping our communities connected,’’ said Cllr Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Tipperary County Council.

"People rely on buses every day to take them to work, college, school and to surrounding towns and villages to access services and to visit family and friends. I am delighted today to launch the Travel Around Tipperary brochure which lists all of the Bus Éireann bus routes in the county and to encourage members of the public to make the best use of our public transport system.’’

When using a TFI Leap Card on a Bus Éireann PSO service, customers can get a 30% discount on single fares.

Buy your TFI Leap Card online at www.leapcard.ie and add travel credit by downloading the Leap Card Top Up app on IOS and Android.

Bus Éireann services in County Tipperary are operating at 100% capacity. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.