20/10/2021

Fundraising Virtual 5km ‘Walk/Run/Family Run’ in Tipperary this weekend - Support the girls!

Brian Borus

A successful Brian Borus team celebrate a county final success

FUNDRAISING WALK
Brian Borus LGFA Annual Virtual 5km ‘Walk/Run/Family Run’ fundraiser - October 23, 24 and 25

Participants are free to choose their own route, at their own time, overnext weekend get some pictures or videos and post them onto the Club Facebook or Twitter page.

This is the main fundraiser for our club in 2021 so we as a club need your support.

Please share with friends, family both home & abroad, with work colleagues and business’s.

Any donations received would be used in helping us pay for club expenses – jerseys, footballs, training equipment, etc for all age groups and teams.

We would like to thank everyone for your support and donations, and we will continue to support all players within the club with your help.

Local News

