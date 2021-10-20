Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society to stage show of hit songs from famous musicals

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir where the show will take place.
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society will stage a show called Some Enchanted Evening at the Strand Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights, October 29 and 30.
It will feature songs from favourite musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, South Pacific, and Chess.
AGM.
Meanwhile, the Musical Society’s AGM takes place at the Strand Theatre this Thursday, October 21 at 7.30pm. Members are requested to register their attendance in advance as Covid-19 social distancing restrictions will be in place.
