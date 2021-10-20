Renewed efforts to resolve dispute over Carrick-on-Suir Blueway car park proposal ahead of council meeting

Renewed efforts are to be made over the next week to resolve the impasse between residents of a Carrick-on-Suir housing estate and Tipperary County Council over a plan to develop a car park for Suir Blueway visitors on part of Sean Healy Park opposite their homes.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District councillors are to meet with council officials later this week to try and hammer out a last minute compromise solution acceptable to the residents of Treacy Park housing estate and the local authority ahead of the District’s monthly meeting where councillors will decide on the Part 8 planning application for the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme.

Meanwhile, representatives of the residents of Treacy Park sought legal advice yesterday (Tuesday) on what their options are if the 38-space car park earmarked for a section of Sean Healy Park bordering the N24 Road is granted planning approval at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s meeting next Thursday, October 28.

Tipperary County Council has received 284 submissions and a petition of 540 signatures objecting to the car park, which is one of a series of projects proposed in the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme the district’s five councillors will decide on next week.

Treacy Park residents fear locating the car park at this location will pose a health and safety risk by increasing the amount of traffic turning off the already busy road, attract anti-social behaviour at night and detract from the park’s appearance.

Mary O’Shea was part of a delegation from Treacy Park Residents’ Association that met with senior council officials at Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall nearly two weeks ago in a bid to resolve the dispute.

She said no agreement was reached at the meeting and they left feeling the council was trying to push them into accepting Sean Healy Park as the site for the car park.

She pointed out the residents proposed three alternative locations for the car park to the council including situating the car park at the far end of town near Ormond Castle, which they argue would bring Blueway visitors into the town centre more. Their proposals, however, weren’t acceptable to the council.

Carrick-on-Suir’s two county councillors Kieran Bourke (FF) and David Dunne (SF) said they will support the Treacy Park residents at next week’s municipal district meeting if a resolution to their concerns isn’t reached. But they both hope a resolution can be reached between both sides before then. Cllr Bourke urged both sides to compromise.

Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District Director of Services Brian Beck said the council tried to address all the objections residents raised in their submissions at the meeting with the Treacy Park Residents’ Association delegation. He pointed out the alternative locations suggested by the residents weren’t suitable because they were privately owned and not in the council’s control.

He said the council was open to meeting with the residents again before next week’s Municipal District meeting.