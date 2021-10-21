Councillor proposes public information meeting about planning application for new Tipperary windfarm

A councillor is seeking to organise a public information meeting about a planning application for a seven turbine windfarm between Drangan and Cloneen.

Fine Gael Cllr Mark Fitzgerald from Cloneen has invited ABO Wind Ireland Ltd, which is seeking permission to build the Knockroe Windfarm, to attend a public meeting he hopes to organise in Drangan Community Centre once more Covid-19 restrictions are lifted after this Friday, October 22.

If the Dublin based firm doesn’t agree to attend a public meeting, Cllr Fitzgerald has suggested an alternative public information day where company representatives will man a stand for several hours in a local community centre and give information on the project to people who visit.

“This will be the largest infrastructure project to ever take place in the area so it’s important that everyone knows what is happening and is aware,” he said.

ABO Wind Ireland Ltd submitted the planning application for the windfarm along with an Environmental Impact Statement and Natura Impact Statement to Tipperary County Council on Tuesday, October 12.

The council is due to decide on December 6 whether to approve, refuse or seek further information on the application.

The company is seeking planning permission for 10 years for the windfarm, which will be situated closer to Drangan than Cloneen and about 7km from Slievenamon.

It’s proposed to locate the windfarm in the townlands of Knockroe, Kilnagranagh, Newtowndrangan, Tullowcussaun, Ballyvadlea, Ballyhomuck, Kilburry West, Milestown, Bannixtown, Quartercross, Clare More, Killusty North, Killusty South, Kiltinan, Loughcapple, Grange Beg, Miltown Britton, Mullenranky, Kilmore,, Ballinvoher, Redmondstown and Ballyvaughan.

According to the planning application, the wind turbines will be a maximum tip height of 150m and comprise a tower of between 75 to 95m high, to which three blades of between 55-70m in length will be attached.

Cllr Fitzgerald reports he has come across mixed views so far in his area to the windfarm project. He expected a lot more opposition but while some residents are against it, he has also met a few people in favour of the development.

He believes it’s vitally important the people of Drangan, Cloneen and Mullinahone get the opportunity to inform themselves fully.

“I think people aren’t fully up to speed on what is happening. Drangan and Cloneen are brilliant communities and the villages are great to pull together.

“The last thing I want to see is a split in the area because of misinformation and lack of information.”

ABO Wind has set up an information website about the project and in May set up a virtual public exhibition about its plans with representatives of the company available to answer the public’s queries at two online sessions.

Before last Christmas, ABO Wind representatives called door-to-door to about 100 homes within a 1.5km radius of the proposed windfarm site and distributed information leaflets about the project.

As there are many older people living in Drangan and Cloneen, Cllr Fitzgerald believes it’s important that ABO Wind representatives hold physical public consultation sessions in the communities that will be impacted if the windfarm goes ahead and not confine its information campaign to the virtual Internet events.

The Nationalist contacted ABO Wind Ireland for comment and was awaiting a response at the time of going to press. The company’s information website about the project is: www. knockroe-windfarm.com.