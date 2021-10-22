Watch Mary Coughlan in concert from Clonmel and support Cuan Saor womens refuge centre

Clonmel World Music revisits Tired & Emotional, with Mary Coughlan, in aid of Cuan Soar

Gerry Lawless of Clonmel World Music is delighted to present episode 2 of a world exclusive 3-part musical mini-series, which celebrates iconic irish albums of the 1980’s and 1990’s, through funding from the government’s live performance support scheme.

The shows are free to watch, but the audience will be asked to donate to a particular charity, with a local connection, on the night of the broadcast, through a donate link before and after each broadcast. Each charity is a Clonmel based charity.

Episode 2 - Mary Coughlan,, Tired & Emotional, supporting Cuan Saor (Womens refuge):

Mary Coughlan will revisit her amazing debut album, Tired and Emotional, which was released in 1985. The episode was filmed live at Hearns Hotel Clonmel during lockdown. Mary sings a selection of songs from the iconic album as well as talking about the recording of the albums, the songs on the albums and the era in which they were recorded. Mary is joined. for this broadcast, by Johnny Taylor on piano, Barry Donohue on double bass and Dominic Mullan on drums

This episode will broadcast on Sunday October 24at 8pm, on Clonmel World Music’s Youtube channel. Gerry and Mary have chosen Cuan Saor for the service they provide, which is a cause dear to Mary’s heart. There will be a special donation link to donate directly to Cuan Saor on the night of the broadcast. You can donate anytime, direct on the Cuan Saor Website.

Mary reflects on the lead up to the release of the Tired and Emotional album, that forever altered her life story. “I moved from Galway to Dublin, to make a living in music and there were only four people at my first gig there. Then my mam called and said I was on the radio. Mark Cagney was playing the album - and he’d play a whole side of it each night. Suddenly there were queues of people at the gigs, and then I was asked to go on The Late Late Show. It did take me by surprise. It came so quickly, and was ‘overnight’. We were on the road for weeks. I had a band and crew of 14, and we lived on a bus touring England, Denmark, Holland, and Finland. It was one giant party and it never stopped.”

Mary Coughlan is our greatest female singer because over thirty-five years and seventeen albums she’s made the most grown-up, uncompromising, wholly personal and utterly universal music on either side of the Atlantic about what goes on between men and women.

Tired and Emotional sold 100,000 copies in Ireland in 1985. She has recorded 16 further solo albums. Throughout the 90’s, Mary was selling out some of the UK’s most prestigious venues, including the Mean Fiddler, London’s Astoria and the Liverpool Philharmonic. She has since gone on to tour in the US, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Scandinavia and the U.K.

Mary Coughlan is a true artist and an incorrigible disturber of the peace. Her grace and courage in the face of the challenges that life has thrown at her have endeared to fans in Ireland and around the world. In her native land, she is treasured not just a musician of rare sensitivity and talent, but as someone who gives a voice to difficult subjects and uncomfortable truths about Irish society



Clonmel World Music is grateful to minister Catherine Martin and the department of tourism, culture, arts, gaeltacht, sport & media for awarding them funding to do this musical series, under the live performance support scheme.

Details of the broadcast and an eventbrite event link, to register to view the event is available on the Clonmel World Music website, and is also be on Clonmel World Music Facebook page

The donation link is on the Cuan Saor website now. Clonmel World Music urges its patrons, and the wider public, to donate generously to this invaluable local charity

Cuan Saor (Womens refuge):

Cuan Saor (Safe Haven) was established in 1994 to offer support to women who were experiencing domestic violence. In 1995 a Freephone helpline was launched and in 2000 a large centrally located building was renovated and opened its doors as a Refuge in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. The refuge provides short term crisis accommodation for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Cuan Saor has four units of emergency accommodation. They help those who are suffering from domestic abuse whether in the form of violence, emotional or financial. They get referrals from different services including Social Work Department (Tusla), other domestic violence abuse services, schools, local churches, solicitors, hospitals, substance misuse services, family and friends and self referrals (people who need help who ring us or contact them direct). Cuan Saor help and protect those most vulnerable in society, women and children and help them on the road to a new life. You might be surprised to learn that domestic abuse happens in all areas of society, not just the poor or disadvantaged. What the Cuan Saor families have in common is that they have all experienced some form of domestic abuse. This can be as a result of substance abuse (drink or drugs for example) or historical domestic and sexual abuse etc.

They stay with Cuan Saor from a range of 1 day to six months. Once women have gained support on their issues and they are ready , they can safely move on.

What a child hears or sees in the home is remembered by them forever. It is not just the survivor of the actual abuse that is affected, so the sooner they can get help the better the outcome. The people at Cuan Saor help change people’s lives and help children deal with what’s happened to them, or what they have witnessed

Cuan Saor’s Mission is to support all women and children who have experienced domestic violence. Cuan Saor has a vision of society which respects the human rights of women and children to live violence free.

Cuan Saor provides the following services:

Refuge accommodation (short term crisis accommodation); 24 Hour/365 day Freephone helpline; Support and information (drop in or by appointment); Counselling; Outreach to designated clinics in South Tipperary area; Court Accompaniment Service; Aftercare; Training and Awareness raising; Child and Family Support

All services are free and confidential. If in need, simply dial the 24 hour Freephone helpline 1800 576757 to access the service and a trained member of staff will listen and provide support and information and explain other aspects of services we provide. This service is available 24/7 365 days a year. The email address is support@cuansaor.org

The helpline is a lifeline to so many women who may not otherwise be able to get support. Some women live in remote areas, which leaves them incredibly vulnerable, isolated and deprived of any supports or interventions. The helpline allows the team to support and empower women to take some steps to ensuring their safety and that of their children. If you’d like to volunteer, or help in this vital service, please contact them via the website contact page (www.cuansaor.org)