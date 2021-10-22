Search

22/10/2021

Great sadness at passing of well-known Tipperary man with farming and GAA connections

Great sadness at passing of well-known Tipperary man with farming and GAA connections

he death took place recently at the age of 96 of Tommy Horan, Knockura, Drangan, County Tipperary.

The death took place recently at the age of 96 of Tommy Horan, Knockura, Drangan, County Tipperary.
We extend sympathy to his wife Ita, Daughters Helena, Margaret, Ita and Claudia and sons Tom, Michael, John, Pat, Eddie and Bishop Paul. Tommy was a well known figure in the cattle business as far away as Kerry and Offaly and his son Pat continues in this business. Tommy took a keen interest in current affairs and world geography.
In his younger days Tommy lined out with St. Patrick's hurling and football teams. With Ita being a Carrick Swan supporter both Tommy and Ita were regular attenders at Swan matches.
They were of course regular attenders at St. Patrick’s games where their children and grandchildren were regular members of St. Patrick's teams.

In more recent years they travelled to Mullinahone and Grangemockler matches to support their grandchildren.
Cathal was a county minor hurler, Paul and Sean were county minor footballers.
Seán and Jill had the distinction of both playing All-Ireland Finals on the same day in Croke Park when Jill lined out with the County Senior Camogie team and Seán with the County Under 21 hurlers.
Jill had a long and successful career with the Tipperary Senior camogie team and was a regular analyst on the Sunday Game on RTE Television. In recent years the MacFaddens have been prominent members of successful Grangemockler teams.
May the soul of Tommy Horan rest in peace.

