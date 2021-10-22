Councillor objects to regeneration scheme proposal to remove 30 parking spaces from Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street

A councillor has joined with a number of Carrick-on-Suir town centre traders in objecting to a regeneration scheme proposal to more than halve the car parking spaces on the town’s Main Street.

Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fáil Cllr Kieran Bourke has warned Tipperary County Council that he “fears for the future of trading on Main Street” if the regeneration scheme is approved with the proposal to slash the street's parking spaces from 56 to 26.

The Part 8 planning application for the Carrick Regeneration Scheme, which contains this radical proposal, will come before the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s elected members on Thursday, October 28 for decision.

Cllr Bourke says he welcomes the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme but won’t be voting for the planning application to be approved if it still contains the proposal to cut 30 parking spaces from Main Street.

He forewarned the council of his stance and concerns about the impact of losing so many car parking spaces on the street in a submission he sent to the local authority in August during the public consultation phase of the Park 8 planning application process.

In the submission, he appealed to the regeneration scheme’s design team to come up with alternative car parking proposals for Main Street.

Cllr Bourke wrote that he was “very concerned” with the huge loss of on-street parking on Main Street.

“I believe the two adjacent car parks, Strand Lane and the private car park are not adequate to facilitate proper trading in this area,” he told the council.

“I also believe that businesses who depend on customers dropping in for one or two items, ie newspapers, lotto, greeting cards, medical prescriptions, meat or even for banking will decide not to do business in this part of town.

“Therefore I fear for the future of trading on Main Street and I am calling on the design team to review and rethink their present proposals and come up with alternatives.”

Council’s response

Carrick Municipal District Director of Services Brian Beck responded that the council was taking “very seriously” the concerns raised by traders about the reduction of car parking spaces on Main Street.

He said submissions received from traders in relation to the Main Street car parking proposals have been sent to the consultants who devised the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme design plan.

These consultants are reviewing the Main Street design to see where more spaces can be created in areas of the street the traders need parking for customers, for deliveries and collections.

REVISED

Mr Beck said the council hopes to present the revised parking proposals for the street at next week’s meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.