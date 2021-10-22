Search

22/10/2021

Councillor objects to regeneration scheme proposal to remove 30 parking spaces from Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street

Councillor objects to regeneration scheme proposal to remove 30 parking spaces from Carrick-on-Suir's Main Street

Main Street, Carrick-on-Suir

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A councillor has joined with a number of Carrick-on-Suir town centre traders in objecting to a regeneration scheme proposal to more than halve the car parking spaces on the town’s Main Street.
Carrick-on-Suir Fianna Fáil Cllr Kieran Bourke has warned Tipperary County Council that he “fears for the future of trading on Main Street” if the regeneration scheme is approved with the proposal to slash the street's parking spaces from 56 to 26.
The Part 8 planning application for the Carrick Regeneration Scheme, which contains this radical proposal, will come before the monthly meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s elected members on Thursday, October 28 for decision.
Cllr Bourke says he welcomes the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme but won’t be voting for the planning application to be approved if it still contains the proposal to cut 30 parking spaces from Main Street.
He forewarned the council of his stance and concerns about the impact of losing so many car parking spaces on the street in a submission he sent to the local authority in August during the public consultation phase of the Park 8 planning application process.
In the submission, he appealed to the regeneration scheme’s design team to come up with alternative car parking proposals for Main Street.
Cllr Bourke wrote that he was “very concerned” with the huge loss of on-street parking on Main Street.
“I believe the two adjacent car parks, Strand Lane and the private car park are not adequate to facilitate proper trading in this area,” he told the council.
“I also believe that businesses who depend on customers dropping in for one or two items, ie newspapers, lotto, greeting cards, medical prescriptions, meat or even for banking will decide not to do business in this part of town.
“Therefore I fear for the future of trading on Main Street and I am calling on the design team to review and rethink their present proposals and come up with alternatives.”
Council’s response
Carrick Municipal District Director of Services Brian Beck responded that the council was taking “very seriously” the concerns raised by traders about the reduction of car parking spaces on Main Street.
He said submissions received from traders in relation to the Main Street car parking proposals have been sent to the consultants who devised the Carrick-on-Suir Regeneration Scheme design plan.
These consultants are reviewing the Main Street design to see where more spaces can be created in areas of the street the traders need parking for customers, for deliveries and collections.
REVISED
Mr Beck said the council hopes to present the revised parking proposals for the street at next week’s meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s councillors.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media