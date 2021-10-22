Tickets on sale for hits from the musicals show in Carrick-on-Suir

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir
Tickets have gone on sale for Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's show "Some Enchanted Evening" at the Strand Theatre on Friday and Saturday nights, October 29 and 30.
It will feature songs from favourite musicals like Jesus Christ Superstar, Mamma Mia, South Pacific, and Les Miserables and many more.
Tickets cost €15 and doors open at 7.30pm. Ticket are available online at
www.ticketsource.co.uk/strandtheatre
This event requires proof of Covid-19 Vaccination. Please bring along your Covid Certificate as well as one form of identification.
Failure to show proof of vaccination will result in entry refusal. Masks are mandatory at all times while on the premise (this includes during the performance). There will be no interval at this performance and please observe social distancing while moving around inside the premise.
