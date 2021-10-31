'Brave' transfers to the new TUS campus in Clonmel



Hot on the heels of the festival’s finish, Clonmel Applefest transferred “Brave”, the specially commissioned sculpture made out of Shannon river rushes to the campus of the recently renamed Technological University of the Shannon where it will remain for the rest of the year to be enjoyed and appreciated by students and faculty. The special equestrian sculpture by artist Gerardine Wisdom, who works mainly with rushes from the River Shannon, aims to celebrate the “New Brave”, that is young people who work to create a better world and have stood up for their beliefs.



It is with this in mind that TUS Lecturer Marie Walsh invited Clonmel Applefest to bring the sculpture to the campus so that some of the spirit of the sculpture can be enjoyed and explored with the students in projects on the theme of ‘bravery’. Students were challenged to identify what ‘brave’ means to them and then to share this as a 400 word written piece as well as via a creative outlet of their choice (2D art, audio or mixed media).

Miss Walsh who teaches personal development at the college says she is delighted with the opportunity to use the sculpture as a learning tool for her students.

'Brave' aims to symbolise brave young people around the world as represented by Greta Thunberg, the young Swedish climate activist, who was nominated by local TY students as best suited to represent bravery, reflecting young people’s concern with climate change and the current state of the planet.



Many thanks Martin O’Dwyer, Eric Rosenfeld, Paul Kelly and the staff of TUS for their help in making the transfer possible.