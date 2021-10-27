Tipperary people reminded to never flush wet wipes down the toilet - they might come back to haunt you!

The Think Before You Flush Campaign, operated by Clean Coasts in partnership with Irish Water, is urging the people of Tipperary to stop flushing wipes down the toilet.

In doing so, everyone will help combat frightening fatbergs, wastewater blockages and scary sewage-related litter on our beaches this Halloween.

After all, there is nothing spookier than waste that comes back to haunt you! When waste items like wet wipes and sanitary items are flushed down the toilet, they can reappear in the form of frightening fatbergs, much to our horror.

When flushed, wet wipes can cause blockages in the sewer pipes at your home or in the public wastewater network.

Wet wipes can also cause blockages at pumping stations and can clog screens at wastewater treatment plants. Unlike toilet paper, which disintegrates quickly when flushed, the synthetic materials in items like wet wipes, cotton buds, sanitary products and even dental floss makes them very strong, leading to blockages and overflows that can harm our beaches, seas and marine life.

Tom Cuddy, Irish Water said: “Our message is simple. Only the three Ps; pee, poo and paper should be flushed down the toilet.

"All other items including wet wipes and other sanitary products should go in the bin, even if they are labelled as flushable.

"We all have a role to play in protecting our beaches, seas and marine life. A small change in our flushing behaviour can make a big difference - put wipes, dental floss and even hair in the bin and not down the toilet to help us avoid frightening blockages this Halloween.”