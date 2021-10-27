New visiting arrangements in place for Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel

New visiting arrangements have been announced for Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel.

The visiting restrictions in place on Medical 1 ward have been lifted as of Tuesday October 26.

Visiting to Tipperary University Hospital is permitted daily and hospital visiting times are between 2pm – 4pm and 6.30pm – 8.30pm only. Visiting will be not allowed outside of these hours.

Visiting arrangements are as follows:

All adult patients may have one visit, by a nominated family member, on the designated day for a maximum of one hour. Families are requested to limit the number of visitors to patients, as this will reduce potential exposure to infection. All visitors are requested to wear face masks and are asked not to remove them for the duration of the visit.

One parent will be permitted to visit children in the paediatric unit at any one time. Parents are facilitated in SCBU.

It is preferable that visitors have been vaccinated prior to visiting. Visitors are reminded of the potential of infection exposure when visiting the hospital.

Visitors must wear face masks while in the hospital and adhere to Covid-19 measures as advised. Visitors will be required to complete a Covid-19 visitor questionnaire prior to attending the ward.

Any visitor with fever or Covid-19 symptoms will not be permitted to visit. Children are not permitted to visit the hospital.

Visitors are not permitted to interact socially with other visitors or with patients other than the person they have come to visit. Please note that the maternity visiting policy is unchanged and is arranged in association with the midwifery managers.

All appropriate infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading infection among staff and patients.