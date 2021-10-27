Tipperary council grants planning approval for new Carrick-on-Suir hotel

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for a new 40-bedroom hotel in Carrick-on-Suir town centre.
The council granted conditional planning approval last Friday, October 22 to JSF Property Holdings to develop the hotel at numbers 5-8 New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, part of which includes the former Figgerty's Bar property.
The developer has secured planning permission to retain and complete the demolition works at Figgerty's Bar at No. 6 New Street and also demolish office and residential buildings at numbers 5, 7 and 8 New Street.
According to the planning application, the hotel will be a three-storeys over basement development comprising a basement function suite, bar, courtyard, cold rooms, kitchen, plant rooms, stores office, toilets, ground floor reception, bars, lounge, terrace, toilets, restaurant, meeting room, kitchen, stores and staff room.
The first floor will feature 20 en-suite bedrooms and store rooms while the second floor will have 20 en-suite bedrooms and store rooms.
Vehicle access will be from New Street. There will be on site car parking, a service yard, plant rooms, refuse enclosure, roof mounted PV panels, hotel signage and connection to public services.
