Tipperary council to accord Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett a civic reception next week

Sam Bennett pictured is to be accorded a virtual civic reception by Tipperary County Council next week
Tipperary County Council will accord a virtual civic reception to honour Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett from Carrick-on-Suir on his outstanding achievements in cycling next Tuesday, November 2.
The civic reception will take place at 7.30pm that day and will be available to view at www.facebook.com/tipperarycc.
It will celebrate and honour the celebrate Mr Bennett on his achievements in the 2020 Tour de France where he won two stages and the overall Green Jersey as the most consistent highest finisher.
A recording of the event will be available on Tipperary County Council's website from Wednesday, November 3.
