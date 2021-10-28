Search

28/10/2021

Tributes paid to a 'powerhouse' who did so much for the people of Clonmel

Tributes paid to a 'powerhouse' who did so much for the people of Clonmel

The late Lily Carew, Clonmel, who passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. R.I.P.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Tributes were paid to a woman who worked tirelessly in the fundraising campaign for Clonmel swimming pool at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Members passed a vote of sympathy to the bereaved following the recent passing of Lily Carew.

‘WHEN SHE SPOKE YOU LISTENED’
“When she spoke you listened,” said Cllr Siobhan Ambrose who described Lily as a ‘powerhouse’ who achieved so much for the community.
She praised Lily for the work she did for Clonmel Swimming Pool and also for Clonmel Tidy Towns.
Cllr Pat English said Lily was a very active member of An Oige and had also worked very hard to support the local swimming pool.
All of the members associated themselves with the vote of sympathy for the late Lily Carew.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media