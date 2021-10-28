Tributes paid to a 'powerhouse' who did so much for the people of Clonmel

The late Lily Carew, Clonmel, who passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. R.I.P.
Tributes were paid to a woman who worked tirelessly in the fundraising campaign for Clonmel swimming pool at a meeting of Clonmel Borough District.
Members passed a vote of sympathy to the bereaved following the recent passing of Lily Carew.
‘WHEN SHE SPOKE YOU LISTENED’
“When she spoke you listened,” said Cllr Siobhan Ambrose who described Lily as a ‘powerhouse’ who achieved so much for the community.
She praised Lily for the work she did for Clonmel Swimming Pool and also for Clonmel Tidy Towns.
Cllr Pat English said Lily was a very active member of An Oige and had also worked very hard to support the local swimming pool.
All of the members associated themselves with the vote of sympathy for the late Lily Carew.
