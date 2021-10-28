Swimming lessons cannot resume at Clonmel swimming pool because of space restrictions

Clonmel Borough District has notified the public that Clonmel Swimming Pool cannot resume swimming
lessons until such time as the 2 metre social distance restriction has been
lifted fully.
"With the large numbers of children that usually attend for
lessons on any one session, the Clonmel Swimming Pool dressing rooms
cannot accommodate such numbers while maintaining the social distance
of 2 metres. Clonmel Borough District regrets any inconveniences caused,
however, we are bound by the national guidelines in terms of numbers
accessing the dressing room area at any given time. We will be back in
contact with all customers when restrictions are lifted," said a council statement.
