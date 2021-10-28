Council unveils plan to transform Carrick-on-Suir's old post office building into digital working hub

Tipperary County Council is seeking the public’s views on a proposal to transform Carrick-on-Suir’s former post office building on Main Street into a digital hub of offices for enterprises and remote workers.

The council published a public notice last week announcing its plan to change the use of 43 Main Street that has lain vacant since the town’s post office moved out of the premises in 2011.

The notice marked the beginning of a six week public consultation period ahead of the submission of a Part 8 planning application for the project in early December.

If planning permission and funding is secured, the former post office building will become the town’s second digital hub providing office spaces with high speed internet for start up and small enterprises, remote workers and larger businesses wishing to set up outreach offices in the town.

The Stable Lane Digital Hub based on the top floor of Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall opened a year ago and an extension of that hub called Stable Lane Enterprise Town House, located close by in a period building on New Street, has just opened.

Plans on display

The plans for the post office building’s redevelopment went on public display in Carrick Municipal District’s offices at Carrick Town Hall along with Tipperary County Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh last Thursday, October 21.

They will remain on public display for inspection at these locations until Thursday, November 18.

The public have until Friday, December 3 to make written submissions outlining their views on the proposal to turn the old post office building into a digital hub.

Accompanying the plans are an Architectural Heritage Impact Statement as the building is a protected structure.

Tipperary County Council intends to submit the Part 8 planning application for the change of use and redevelopment of the old post office building in early December.

According to the public notice published last week, the change of use of the building will involve the conservation and repair of the premises and demolition of two sheds in the rear garden.

It’s intended to carry out minor adjustments to the layout of the ground and first floors that will include the installation of a lift. It’s also intended to convert the building’s carriage arch into a reception/public entrance.

Stable Lane Digital Hub CEO Aisling O’Connor said she has seen the plans for the old post office and what was proposed will restore this beautiful building into a fabulous asset for the town situated just a stone’s throw from the Stable Lane Digital Hub and Stable Lane Enterprise Townhouse.