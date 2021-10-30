Search

Tipperary business transformed by backing business campaign

Support and advice helped company move into new online market

Rivesci

Shannon Forrest and Declan Malone from Tipperary company Rívesci

Clonmel-based food company Rívesci has undergone a digital transformation after being chosen as a winning applicant of the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative.

The initiative has helped Rivesci to expand the business, allowing even more people to taste their hand-made condiments which appear in local shops, craft butchers, bakeries, and cafés around the country, as well as helping them to develop their e-commerce offerings.

Five Munster businesses were selected as winners of the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative and received a total of €100,000 in support. They have benefited greatly from the expertise and insights of each of the Virgin Media Backing Business partners including Digital Business Ireland, Milk Bottle Labs, Permanent TSB and their Local Enterprise Office.

Virgin Media and its partners will continue to mentor and support each of these businesses as they continue their journey to offer the best digital e-commerce platforms and solutions for their customers.

Speaking about the transformation, Shannon Forrest from Rívesci said: “Our original business plan for a food truck was forced to shift into condiment-making when lockdown hit. So, being part of the Virgin Media Backing Business initiative was great as we received invaluable support and advice that helped us to move quickly into a new online market and allowed us time then to focus on growing our list of stockists and B2B sales.”

