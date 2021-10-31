South Tipperary library service will play a role during Science Week

Calmast, Waterford Institute of Technology’s (WIT) STEM engagement centre, along with Waterford Library Service and South Tipperary Library Service, have announced a programme of events for South East Science Festival.

The festival is part of Science Week, coordinated by Science Foundation Ireland, and which runs from November 7-14. Due to ongoing will Covid restrictions, this year’s festival will be mostly be online. Details and booking can be found at www.calmast.ie.



This programme is set to give the public inspiration by providing an opportunity to explore how science is important in everything we do and how science can contribute to a better future.

On behalf of the festival, Nollaig Healy said “Science is all around us, it impacts on everything we do and how we work and live – it really is fascinating. Science Week allows us the opportunity to examine areas of science that we don’t normally stop and think about. It takes science out of the classroom and lets us explore and interrogate how we can shape our future.”

“We are delighted to be working with partners Waterford ETB, Birchwood House, Brothers of Charity, Respond Housing, Oceanview House, Meals on Wheels, Copper Coast Geo Park, Waterford County Council and Waterford Childcare committee and local industry,” she added.

Specially developed science kits are being provided for a range of school, and community groups.



Schools have always played an important part in Science Week and this year is no different. There are a multitude of stimulating events including the ultimate LEGO building workshops for selected community groups with Bricks 4 Kidz; Cas Kramer Human Variation - Genes, DNA and DNA fingerprinting, an interactive exploration of DNA; South African Global Teacher award winner and two times TEDx speaker Steve Sherman will deliver workshops for pre-schoolers; Talks from Chief Mathematical Entertainer at Bubbly Maths Caroline Ainslie; The Science of Extreme Sport delivered by Bruce Wardrop from the Department of Sport and Exercise Science, WIT.

WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow, who are working together to create a technological university, have teamed up to run careers events for secondary schools pupils featuring scientists from industry in the Waterford, south Tipperary and Carlow areas.

In addition to the programme of events for primary and secondary schools, Calmast has a raft of events lined up for adults including The Science of Gin from Blackwater Distillery; Beer sommelier Judith Boyle and independent drinks consultant Susan Boyle will deliver The Bitter Truth, on why some people crave these bitter drinks yet others are repulsed; an Agri Debate on the subject of There is no viable future for farming in Ireland; A talk with coastal erosion expert Dr Keiran Craven from the department of The Environment, Climate and Communications in the Copper Coast Geo Park; and The Science of Happiness with Waterford GP Dr Mark Rowe, who will emphasise the importance of self-care to enable us to learn from adversity and overcome burnout.