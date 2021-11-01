Wicked Witches seen on Tipperary mountainside over the weekend

Entering into the true ‘spirit' of the Halloween Mountain Walk organised by Suil Eile and the Rhododendron Walking Group on Saturday last, November 30 were Trish Mulcahy and Ann O’Brien.
HALLOWEEN MOUNTAIN WALK
A wonderful Halloween Mountain Walk was organised by Suil Eile and the Rhododendron Walking Group on Saturday last, November 30.
It all kicked off at 7pm with actors from local Drama groups dispersed to the hills of Knockmealdown Mountains. Dressed and disguised as witches they hid in various locations to add fear and laughter to the 150 walkers that signed up to walk on a well planned route starting at the Bohernagore picnic site and through the woods and headed towards Loughlin’s Bridge and from there they climbed the Goat’s Path on their way to Baylough and then onto the car park where they were bussed back to Fr Sheehy’s GAA Park for much needed refreshments.
A great event and the comments from participants was bring on next year’s event
