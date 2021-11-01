Golden Tipperary head shave raises €2,000

Golden hairdresser Tara Walsh doing the honours on the night and shaving the head of Don Beattie for charity.
Head Shave for Charity
There was a fabulous night in Tooheys Bar Golden on Saturday night when Don Beattie shaved his head for three worthy charities.
Many thanks to local hairdresser Tara Walsh for doing the honours on the night
Well done to Billy Toohey, Brian Fogarty, James Lawrence who also shaved their heads raising €2,000 on the night.
Don's twin brother Garry did a head shave also in Longford.
The gofundme page set up by Don Beattie Doing it for Gráinne has raised €21,445.
We say a huge well done to all for their efforts with this fantastic fundraising event.
