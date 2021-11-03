Series of events to be held in Clonmel to create mental health awareness

The Creating Wellness Series will be held throughout November and December to raise mental health awareness.

The South Tipperary Action Network in conjunction with the South Tipperary Mental Health Association are organising the programme of events.

The series kicks off on Friday, November 5 with the Ways to Wellness open day being held from 12pm to 4pm in the Hidden Café at Place4U on Morton Street.

Artist Brigid Teehan invites the public to explore a range of creative activities that will be on offer in the upcoming Way to Wellness short course.

This event is for 18+ years - booking is essential via brigid@beehousearts.ie or 087 9149494.

Mai’s Café in Market Place will be hosting a knit & natter session on Tuesday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 16 from 10am to 12pm. On Saturday, November 20 the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History welcomes you to a family urban knitting workshop with textile artist Phillipa Kennedy of Pipscraft.

Enter a wonderful world of colour, texture and creativity and try your hand at the circular knitting machine, learn how to create with dolly pegs and pom poms or master the art of knitting guided by a creative team.

Workshop times are 10am to 11am and 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Booking is essential via jjccox1@gmail.com or 085 7427325.

All creations from the family urban knitting workshops and the knit & natter will be included in the yarn bombing installation at Mick Delahunty Square.

This is being created to add fun and vibrant colour to the square and to acknowledge the importance of mental health in our community.

The organisers are also looking for donations of knitted or crocheted work from the public to be included in this special installation.

Members of the public can be as original as they like with plaits, pom poms or panels of wool to add colour and texture to this original piece of textile work.

Creations can be left in the designated box at the Clonmel library up until Wednesday, November 24.

On Sunday, December 5 the Mistletoe Café, will open its doors from 11am to 4pm in the Hidden Café at Place4U on Morton Street, welcoming all to come and take a trip down memory lane and enjoy an exhibition of old photographs and film with the sounds of yesteryear. Share your stories and traditions over tea, coffee and mince pies and bring or make your own traditional decorations to add to our community wishing tree.

The organisers creative team will be happy to help.

Finally, Eileen Acheson will be wrapping up events with an evening of spoken word at the historical Kickham chapel on Tuesday, December 21 at 6pm to mark the winter solstice and celebrate the theme Solstice: From Darkness to Light.

The evening will feature pieces submitted to the poetry call out launched on Monday, November 1 guided by the same theme.

The poems will be on display at the Clonmel library. For more information and updates visit Facebook page

@SouthTipperaryAction

Network.