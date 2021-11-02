Gardaí investigating theft of lurcher dogs in Fethard area seeking information on suspect car

Gardaí are investigating the theft of two lurcher dogs from the Fethard area last week.
The dogs were stolen from Farranaleen near Fethard around 10.30pm last Wednesday, October 27.
A Clonmel Garda Station spokesperson said they are interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen a grey 09 Toyota Avensis car in that area around that time. The vehicle is suspected to have been used in the crime.
One of the dogs is a light brown male lurcher while the other is a male lurcher with distinctive black and white markings. Anyone with information that may assist the investigation into this theft should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177640.
Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan AC had 14 athletes compete in the Munster Uneven Age Juvenile Cross Country
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.