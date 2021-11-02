Man (30s) arrested in relation to seizure of an estimated €8,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

The amphetamines and cash seized in the search of an address in the Nine-Mile-House area
A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery of an estimated €8,000 worth of the amphetamines along with €1,900 cash by gardaí searching an address in the Nine-Mile-House area of county Tipperary this morning, (Tuesday, November 2).
The man is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the 1996 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.
The drugs were found and seized by gardaí based in Carrick-on-Suir, the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Garda Regional Dog Unit who executed a search warrant at the Nine-Mile-House property at approximately 11.30am today.
Mobile phones, a small quantity of tablets and a digital scales were seized along with the amphetamine drugs and cash during the search.
