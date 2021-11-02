Search

02/11/2021

Man (30s) arrested in relation to seizure of an estimated €8,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

Man (30s) arrested in relation to seizure of an estimated €8,000 worth of drugs in county Tipperary

The amphetamines and cash seized in the search of an address in the Nine-Mile-House area

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

A man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery of an estimated €8,000 worth of the amphetamines along with €1,900 cash by gardaí searching an address in the Nine-Mile-House area of county Tipperary this morning, (Tuesday, November 2). 

The man is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 2 of the 1996 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act. 

The drugs were found and seized by gardaí based in Carrick-on-Suir, the Clonmel District Drugs Unit and Garda Regional Dog Unit who executed a search warrant at the Nine-Mile-House property at approximately 11.30am today. 

Mobile phones, a small quantity of tablets and a digital scales were seized along with the amphetamine drugs and cash during the search. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media