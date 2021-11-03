Deep sadness as passing of Tipperary priest who devoted much of his life in America

A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill who died recently.
SYMPATHY
It is with deep sadness this week we learn of the passing of Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, RIP, of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who passed away last Friday October 29, 2021, while on a visit home to Ireland.
A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver who had two books published recently on stories from Ireland and America spent a lifetime in the priesthood and at this time we sympathise with his sister, family, relatives, his many friends and the parishioners of Sologhead and in the Diocese of Savannah.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
The late Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill in front of his church in Savannah, Georgia, USA (Pic by kind permission of the Diocese).
Tipperary Ladies Football chairman Lar Roche presenting Golden/Kilfeacle captain Anna Butler with their shield after they defeated Mullinahone in the U12 Peil na Cailíní Silver Shield Final at Cahir.
Loughmore's Willie Eviston clears his lines despite pressure from Borris-Ileigh's JD Devaney in the county senior semi-final. Loughmore will play Thurles Sarsfields in the final. Picture: Eamonn McGee
A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill who died recently.
At Anhcor, one of the paintings by Nenagh artist Josephine Geaney which will be part of her exhibition in the local arts centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.