Search

03/11/2021

Deep sadness as passing of Tipperary priest who devoted much of his life in America

Deep sadness as passing of Tipperary priest who devoted much of his life in America

A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill who died recently.

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

SYMPATHY
It is with deep sadness this week we learn of the passing of Monsignor William Oliver O’Neill, RIP, of the Diocese of Savannah, Georgia, USA, who passed away last Friday October 29, 2021, while on a visit home to Ireland.
A Sologhead and Tipperary man through and through Monsignor William Oliver who had two books published recently on stories from Ireland and America spent a lifetime in the priesthood and at this time we sympathise with his sister, family, relatives, his many friends and the parishioners of Sologhead and in the Diocese of Savannah.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

The late Monsignor William Oliver O'Neill in front of his church in Savannah, Georgia, USA (Pic by kind permission of the Diocese).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media